Deal for Mercedes asset sale features buyback option — Russian Deputy PM

TASHKENT, April 26. /TASS/. The transaction for the disposal of the Russian assets of German automaker Mercedes-Benz to the Avtodom dealership includes a buyback option good for six years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The option is for six years. A buyback would be possible at the market price following an independent valuation performed by a third party," the official said.

Avtodom announced earlier the completion of the deal with Mercedes-Benz. The dealership is gaining control over participatory interests and equity stakes in the German auto giant’s Russian subsidiaries, including the official distributor, a manufacturing plant in the Moscow Region, a leasing subsidiary, and a leasing, factoring and insurance subsidiary.

Avtodom also obtained the right to provide warranty service and support for vehicles of the famed German make of luxury automobiles.