Putin invests Lula da Silva to St. Petersburg Economic Forum — Brazilian Foreign Minister

BRASILIA, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira told reporters Monday.

According to Vieira, the invitation was conveyed to Lula da Silva by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their in-person meeting in the presidential residence.

"The President received Minister Lavrov’s visit of courtesy. Minister Lavrov brought a letter from Putin, who invited Lula to visit the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg," Vieira said, according to G1.

Earlier, Putin invited the Brazilian leader to visit Russia through Lula da Silva’s advisor on international affairs Celso Amorim during the latter’s confidential visit in Moscow in late March.

On Monday, Russian and Brazilian delegations, led by the foreign ministers, held negotiations in Brasilia. Later, Lavrov visited Lula da Silva in the official presidential residence - the Alvorada Palace.