Russian PM vows to continue supporting farmers

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The government will continue supporting the domestic agricultural sector, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at the Cabinet meeting.

"The government will continue helping the agro-industrial sector. All subsidies needed for farming remain in place," the Prime Minister said.

The Cabinet understands the importance of agricultural producers being provided with seeds, fuel, fertilizers, and machinery, Mishustin noted. "Then we can expect an increase in harvests for crops like potatoes, other vegetables and forage crops," he said.

"Last year, we had a really good harvest for grain, vegetables, and oil crops. The objectives for food security given to us by the President were met in full. In particular, this was owing to the systemic government support we provided when preparing the planting season last year," Mishustin added.