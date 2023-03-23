Sibur to supply 500,000 metric tons of polymers to each of China, Turkey — top manager

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Sibur plans to supply about 500,000 metric tons of polymers to each of China and Turkey, Executive Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich told TASS.

"Five hundred thousand metric tons to Turkey, approximately the same quantity to China. This is because we essentially redirect volumes from Europe to these markets," the top manager noted.

"Our supplies to Turkey [totaled] 300,000 metric tons last year, to China in the last year - slightly above 300,000 metric tons," Lyakhovich said at a press conference. Deliveries of polymers to both destinations can grow by about 67% in 2023.