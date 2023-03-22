First load of equipment for El Dabaa NPP arrives in Egypt — Rosatom

CAIRO, March 22. /TASS/. A cargo vessel carrying the first load of oversized equipment for construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has arrived in Egypt, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom told TASS.

The official ceremony for acceptance of the plant’s melt trap took place on Tuesday at the power plant construction site. "Two years ago, we were at the plant in Syzran, where fabrication of this technologically complex piece equipment started. The trap has now finally arrived at the site. This is one of the most important elements of the plant in terms of the safety of an NPP with a Generation 3+ PWR reactor, and this confirms that we are building the safest NPP in the world," Atomstroiexport Vice President Grigory Sosnin said.

Melt traps are component parts of all modern nuclear power generating units with Generation 3+ PWR-1200 reactors.

The vessel, with the three main melt trap components on board, departed St. Petersburg in early March bound for the construction site of the first power generation unit.

The El Dabaa NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Rosatom; it is located about 300 km northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.