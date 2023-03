MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Currency assets totaled $438.683 bln or 76.39% of Russian international reserves as of March 1, 2023, the Bank of Russia reports on Wednesday.

Monetary gold amounted to $135.584 bln and gold reserves equaled 74.9 mln Troy ounces as of March 1.

The Bank of Russia said earlier that country’s international reserves had edged up by 3.82% or by $22.788 bln and amounted to $574.247 bln in February 2023.