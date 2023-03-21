Russian-Chinese trade hits record in 2022 despite pandemic, sanctions — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China reached a record figure in 2022 despite the consequences of the pandemic and sanctions pressure, this year it will exceed $200 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the Russian-Chinese talks on Tuesday.

"Despite the consequences of the pandemic and sanctions pressure, trade in 2022 reached a record high of $185 billion. It is expected that this year Russia and China will not only reach the $200 billion trade volume that we agreed with our friends a few years ago, but they will also surpass this milestone," Putin stressed.

The Russian leader added that over the past year, the volume of mutual trade has grown by more than 30%. According to him, additional opportunities for fulfilling the potential of the economies of the two countries are provided by interlinking of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese President.