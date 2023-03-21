Cyberattacks against Russian entities skyrocket in 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Cyberattacks against various Russian services and institutions soared sevenfold over the last year, Rostelecom-Solar company said on Tuesday.

Attacks skyrocketed over the last year, the company’s spokesman Yury Gubanov said.

"Absolutely different kinds of infrastructure are being attacked, from state-run companies to financial institutions, services for households, and so on," the spokesman noted.

According to Rostelecom-Solar, state-owned companies and federal executive agencies were most prone to being attacked - about 22% of the total number of attacks. Approximately the same number of attacks was launched against state information systems containing personal data (16%), news outlets and media broadcasting companies (15%). Ten percent of cyberattacks were against public services and seven percent - against financial institutions.

The company also highlighted the main directions of attacks. Cyberattacks were largely made through network vulnerabilities (35%), contractors and supply chains (17%). Phishing attacks stood at 12%, and 9% of attacks were made using inside information.