First batch of Russian oil to be supplied to Pakistan in early April — Minister

ISLAMABAD, March 17. /TASS/. Pakistan will start importing Russian oil in early April, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said, as cited by The Express Tribune newspaper.

"The first consignment of oil from Moscow would arrive in the first week of April," the newspaper said, citing the Minister.

Malik expressed hope that people in Pakistan "would get relief from the price hike after the arrival of oil from Russia," the newspaper reported.

In January, government representatives from Pakistan and Russia reached a conceptual agreement on Russian oil supplies and agreed to negotiate logistics, insurance, payment and export volumes before their start.