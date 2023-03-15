Assets released for private Russian investor, lawyers say

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Belgian Ministry of Finance has granted a license to a Russian national for the transfer of funds from accounts with the National Settlement Depository of Russia to a foreign bank not subjected to sanctions, BGP Litigation told TASS.

"Yes, we can confirm that today, on March 15, the Belgian Ministry of Finance issued a license to a Russian national for the transfer of frozen funds from accounts with the National Settlement Depository (NSD) to a foreign bank not exposed to sanctions," Partner Tatiana Neveeva said. "This decision shows that positive resolutions are possible in respect of Russian persons. It generally gives hope to many applicants still waiting for an answer," the layer noted.

The decision was received in response to an individual; application and refers to a Russian national having a residential permit overseas, Neveeva added.