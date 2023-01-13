Number of unemployed in Russia down to 561,100, says Deputy PM office

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The number of registered unemployed in Russia decreased by 121,700 people since March and reached 561,100 people, a representative at the office of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Friday.

"The number of registered unemployed at the moment is 561,100 people, which is 121,700 people less than at the beginning of March [2022]," the report says.

As Golikova noted, the situation on the labor market remains stable. The unemployment rate according to the criteria of the International Labor Organization (ILO) amounted to 3.7% in November. The lowest level of general unemployment was registered in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, and the highest - in the Republic of Ingushetia.

The official added that in 2023, 13.5 billion rubles ($198 mln) are provided for the implementation of additional measures on the labor market.

According to the head of the Federal Labor and Employment Service Mikhail Ivankov, 71 regions are to participate in vocational training and additional vocational education for workers of industrial enterprises, 83 regions - in the organization of public works, and 81 - in the organization of temporary employment.