MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index surged above 2,200 points for the first time since December 6, 2022, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.7% to 2,201.28 points. The RTS Index added 1.33% and reached 1,029.49 points.

The dollar moves up by 0.04% to 67.8 rubles. The euro gains 0.22% and amounts to 73.36 rubles.