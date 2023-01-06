Cargo transportation in Russia in 2023 may grow to 118.8 mln tons

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The volume of cargo transportation in Russia by inland waterways in 2023 is expected grow to 118.8 mln metric tons, the volume of passenger transportation - to 10.9 mln people, the river and sea fleet authority Rosmorrechflot reported on Friday.

"In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation according to the plan should increase to 118.8 mln tons, the volume of passenger traffic - to 10.9 mln people. The capacity of the backbone network of inland waterways is planned to be increased by 10 mln tons on an accrual basis," the report said.

In 2022, according to preliminary estimates, 117.2 mln metric tons of cargo were transported, which is 6.4% more than in 2021. The volume of tourist passenger traffic increased by 36%.