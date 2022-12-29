Kazakh, Belarusian pipeline operators clinch deal on oil transportation via Belarus

ASTANA, December 29. /TASS/. KazTransOil, the national oil pipeline operator of Kazakhstan, made an agreement on transportation of Kazakh oil via the territory of Belarus with the Belarusian pipeline operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba, the press service of the Kazakh company said on Thursday.

"KazTransOil sent a request for transportation of 1.2 mln metric tons of Kazakh oil in 2023 over the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft in direction of the Adamova Zastawa oil delivery point for further supplies to Germany. This oil transit will be implemented within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation of June 7, 2002," the company said.

KazTransOil and Gomeltransneft Druzhba made earlier and have the effective contract for oil transportation services for purposes of Kazakh oil transportation over the territory of Belarus, KazTransOil added.