DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) plan to use the port of Mariupol for coal exports, DPR Minister of Coal and Energy Andrey Chertkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are considering various options, including the use of the Mariupol port for seaborne coal exports," he said.

The minister pointed to certain difficulties with coal deliveries by rail. However, the situation is expected to improve in the coming months.