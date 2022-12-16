Bank of Russia sees risks of stronger cooldown in global economy — Governor

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia still sees risks of cooldown in the global economy to be more significant than provided in the regulator’s base case, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference on Friday after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We continue seeing risks of a more significant cooldown of the global economy than provided in our base case," she said.

"At the same time, data has recently appeared about inflation decline in certain developing economies and accordingly, risks of extraordinary toughening of the monetary policy have become lower," Nabiullina added.