MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation indicators will go down in Russia in coming months, Central chief Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference on Friday after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"A few words about annual inflation: it will continue gearing down in months to come," she said.

Annual indicators may reach the level of 4% next spring, Nabiullina said. "However, this will not actually characterize the price evolution here and now," she added.