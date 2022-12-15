Gazprom to continue to fill export niche of gas supplies to China

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Gazprom expects to see further expansion of the export niche for gas supplies to China and plans to continue working to fill it, Kirill Polous, a deputy department head at Gazprom, said on Thursday.

"In the long term, we expect an increase in the export niche for gas supplies to China and plan to continue working to fill it," he said.

Gazprom currently supplies gas through the Power of Siberia in excess of daily contractual obligations at the request of the Chinese side. The Russian holding maintains plans to bring the gas pipeline to its design capacity in 2025, Polous said.

Gazprom has also started working on a project to connect the Unified Gas Supply System in the west of the country with Eastern Siberia and the Far East.