Gazprom Neft eyes polyethylene and polypropylene production at Omsk Refinery

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft plans to launch manufacturing of petrochemical products at the Omsk Refinery, director of Gazprom Neft’s oil and gas processing directorate Oleg Vedernikov told reporters.

"We continue studying the opportunity of Omsk Refinery’s development in the petrochemicals area. This will provide for a new level of production flexibility owing to involvement of the whole slate of interim products and byproducts. The objective of refining in total is to make the maximal quantity of products priced above oil," Vedernikov said.

"We tentatively plan that the potential production facility will include pyrolysis with polyethylene and polypropylene production," he added.