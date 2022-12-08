Putin not planning meetings with major businesses, oilmen at present — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no meetings lined up currently with major businesses or officials from the oil sector on the horizon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Thursday.

"No, there is no such meeting so far in the president’s schedule," Peskov said, answering a question as to whether Putin intends to meet with major businessmen in December.

"We do not also see any requests [for a meeting] with oil producers," the press secretary added, replying to a question about appeals from oil producers for a meeting with the head of state.