Russian stocks down as main session begins on Wednesday

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 1.01% at 2,174.11 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 1.05% at 1,085.58 points. As trading opened the MOEX fell by 0.51% to 2,185.01 points, while the RTS lost 0.26% to 1,094.24 points.

As of 10:22 am, the dollar was up by 0.02% at 63.09 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.08% at 65.95 rubles.