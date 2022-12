NAYPYIDAW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to boost supplies of food, fish and agriculture products to Myanmar, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the opening of the Russia-Myanmar business forum on Monday.

"We are ready to boost supplies of food, as well as agriculture and fish products to Myanmar. Russian producers of mineral fertilizers are ready to work with particular commercial requests of Myanmar’s partners," he said.