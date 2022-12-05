Kudrin accepts Yandex’s corporate leadership position offer

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Former Russian Accounts Chamber boss, Alexey Kudrin, has reported that he accepted Yandex’s offer to become the company’s Corporate Development Advisor.

"I have accepted Yandex’s offer to become Corporate Development Advisor," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Together with the company’s management, he will be involved in the development of the tech giant’s corporate structure, which "will ensure the company’s long-term and sustainable development in all markets, including international ones," Kudrin noted.

A key objective he has to tackle is helping maintain Yandex's management and technological culture, Kudrin added.

A representative of the company’s press service confirmed to TASS that Kudrin had accepted the tech giant’s offer to become Corporate Development Advisor.