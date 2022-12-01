Russian arms export portfolio stands at $50-55 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Despite attempts to make a technology blockade by unfriendly states, the export orders portfolio of Russian arms remains at the level of $50-55 bln, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Thursday.

"Contrary to attempts of a technology blockade by unfriendly countries and an unprecedented sanction pressure not merely in respect of our country but also our partners in military-technical cooperation, Russia at present continues confidently keeping the second place in the world by exports of armament and materiel, cooperating with more than 100 countries of the world, while the export orders portfolio is kept at the level of $50-55 bln," the Service said.

Supplies of weapons to Ukraine by the West are escalating the conflict further and preventing efforts to resolve the crisis, the Service added.