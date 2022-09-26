MOEX index down below 2,000 points for the first time since February 24

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 2,000 points during trading on Monday for the first time since February 24, according to trading data.

As of 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was at around 1,999.47 points (-4.33%), the RTS index lost 5.5% and amounted to 1,079.01 points.

By 10:37 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped by 3.76% and was at around 2,011.56 points, the RTS index amounted to 1,089.15 points (-4.6%).

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at 2,054.56 points (-1.69%), while the RTS dollar index fell by 3.2% and amounted to 1,105.27 points.

At the opening of the main session, the dollar-to-ruble rate grew by 1.07%, to 58.54 rubles, the euro rate also rose to 56.6 rubles (+0.45%).

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate added 0.54% and reached 58.22 rubles. At the same time, the euro rate dropped by 0.18% to 56.25 rubles.