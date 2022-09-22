Russia’s steel output down by 5.5% year-on-year in August to 5.9 mln tonnes — WSA

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in August 2022 amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, which is down 5.5% year-on-year, according to the report of the World Steel Association (WSA) released on Thursday.

In January-August of this year, steel production in Russia decreased by 5.8%, to 48.9 million tonnes.

According to the report, in August, China produced 83.9 million tonnes of steel (an increase of 0.5% year-on-year), India - 10.2 million tonnes (up 1.2% year-on-year). Japan's steel production for the reporting period amounted to 7.3 million tonnes (down 7.4%). The US produced 7 million tonnes in August, reducing production by 7.1%.

In August, steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries amounted to 6.9 million tonnes, which is 22.4% less than a year earlier.

The countries of Asia and Oceania produced 112.6 million tonnes in August, reducing output by 0.2%. The EU countries produced 9.7 million tonnes of steel, which is 13.3% less than a year earlier. The rest of Europe (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey and the UK) produced 3.6 million tonnes in the reporting period, down 18.6% year-on-year.

In August, steel production by the states of North America decreased by 5.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 9.6 million tonnes. The output of steel by the countries of South America for the reporting period amounted to 3.6 million tonnes (a decrease of 10.1%). The countries of the Middle East produced 3.2 million tonnes of steel, having increased output by 34.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. African countries increased steel production by 3.5%, to 1.3 million tonnes.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest industrial associations in the world. The companies, which are part of WSA, account for about 85% of the world's steel output.