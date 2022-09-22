Draft budget suggests start of economic growth above 2% in 2024, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The draft of new three-year federal budget is based on a shift to stable economic growth above 2% in 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"It (draft - TASS) suggests a shift to stable economic growth in 2024 at the level above 2%," he said.

Mishustin added that he expected the efficient implementation of measures on structural transformation of the economy and its adjustment to new conditions, including redirecting of exports.