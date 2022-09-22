Cabinet will pay attention to financing partial mobilization in budget — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. When preparing the budget the Russian government will pay special attention to the financing of partial mobilization, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the opening of the government meeting.

"We will pay special attention to the fulfillment of the President's order to finance measures in connection with partial mobilization," Mishustin said. He noted that the President had instructed the government to take measures to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces and military units.

Mishustin stressed that when preparing the main financial document, the Cabinet should "take into account all the points that are important for the country."

"This is a responsible task, and we need to do it as quickly as possible. The overall result will largely depend on our joint efforts," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, at the meeting the Cabinet will consider a package of documents related to drafting the budget. It includes the forecast of socio-economic development, the budgets of two state off-budget funds and a number of other documents. According to him, the Bank of Russia will also present the guidelines of the single state monetary policy.