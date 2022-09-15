Russian stock indices up by 0.4% as Thursday trading session closes

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics during the trading session on Thursday amid the news flow, changes in the mood of world markets, the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate and oil prices.

However, at the end of the day, the MOEX Index grew by 0.44% to 2,446.59 points, the RTS index rose by 0.41% to 1,288.03 points.

The dollar exchange rate decreased by 0.08% to 59.80 rubles, the euro rate fell by 0.18% to 59.78 rubles.

According to BCS World of Investments, on September 16, the MOEX Index will be in the range of 2,370-2,500 points, the forecast range for the dollar-ruble pair is 59-61 rubles.