Hainan's volume of international services turnover up 15.3% in January-July

HAIKOU /China/, September 12. /TASS/. The volume of international services turnover in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to 18.06 billion yuan (about $2.61 billion at current exchange rate) in the first seven months of 2022. This is an increase of 15.3% year-on-year, the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) reported.

According to the network, the trade volume in business services alone in the period was 7.15 billion yuan ($1.03 billion), up 280% from the same period last year. Imports and exports of transportation services reached 5.73 billion yuan ($830.4 million), up 43.6% year on year.

Hainan's international trade in services grew 55.5% to 28.78 billion yuan ($4.08 billion) in 2021.