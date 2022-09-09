Russia supplies 6.6 mln tonnes of grain to global market in May-August — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. In May-August 2022, Russia supplied 6.6 mln tonnes of grain to global market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

"In May-August of this year, Russia supplied 6.6 mln tonnes of grain to global markets - wheat, barley, corn - including 6.3 mln tonnes just for the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America," he said.

He added that by the end of the year Russia will supply 30 mln tonnes of grain. "We are ready to increase this volume to 50 mln tonnes or more," Putin stressed.

He added that the volume of Ukrainian grain to be supplied to the poorest countries should be increased. Just a small quantity of grain was dispatched to the poorest countries in disregard of agreements, the head of state said. "This is 60,000 tonnes and just 3%," he noted. The President tasked the Russian Foreign Ministry "to address this in contacts with partners, including from the UN."

"Certainly, we cannot influence this process, the destination of foods, but we nevertheless consider proper in broad terms to increase deliveries exactly to the poorest countries," the Russian leader added.