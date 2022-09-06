Sibur continues implementing olefin plant project - CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sibur continues implementing its EP-600 olefin plant project in Tatarstan, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The EP-600 production facility in Tatarstan has been fully equipped and construction continues. We do not see any limitations and are confident we will be able to implement this project," the top manager said.

Implementation of the Amur Gas Chemical Plant also continues, Karisalov added.