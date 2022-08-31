Minute of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 costs Europe 8 tonnes of CO2 emissions — Gazprom

KAZAN, August 31. /TASS/. Every minute of sanctions against the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline costs Europe additional 8 tonnes of CO2 emissions, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Oleg Aksyutin said on Wednesday.

"The Nord Stream 2 project serves as an example. Sanctions have real-world implications. Every minute that this gas pipeline is not operational costs an additional 8 tonnes of CO2 due to gas supplies transported via other carbon-intensive pipeline routes," he said.

At the same time, an increase in the supply of liquefied natural gas from the United States to Europe in the first half of 2022 by 23 bln cubic meters compared to last year resulted in an increase in CO2-equivalent emissions of 13 mln tonnes, follows from the presentation of Gazprom’s top manager.