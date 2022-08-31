Investments in Russia’s fixed capital rise by 7.8% in 1H 2022

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Investments in fixed assets in Russia increased in January-June 2022 by 7.8% year-on-year, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The volume of investments for this period amounted to 9.722 trillion rubles ($160.19 bln).

In the first half of last year, investments in fixed assets in Russia also increased by 7.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Earlier, Rosstat reported that investments in fixed assets in the Russian Federation in the Q1 of 2022 increased by 12.8% to 3.995 trillion rubles ($65.49 bln).