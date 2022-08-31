Gazprom gas reserves in UGS facilities reach 92% — CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom prepares record-breaking operational gas reserves in Russia’s underground storage (UGS) facilities for the winter season, currently UGS facilities are 92% full, according to the company’s CEO Alexey Miller.

"We are preparing a record operational gas supply for this winter. The goal has already been completed by 92%," he said.

Earlier, Gazprom announced plans to create a record-breaking reserve volume of 72.662 bln cubic meters in Russian underground gas storage facilities by winter.