Russian watchdog to mark TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest as violators of law

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) made the decision to use enforcement measures in respect of TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest due to failure to remove illegal information, the watchdog said on its website.

"Roskomnadzor took the decision to use enforcement measures in respect of TikTok Pte. Ltd., Telegram Messenger, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Discord, Inc. and Pinterest, Inc. in the form of Internet users being informed by search engines that companies violate requirements of Russian laws," the regulator said.

Mentioned companies do not comply with the procedure for removal of prohibited information and fail to discharge key responsibilities set forth in the federal law on operations of foreign persons in the Internet on the Russian territory, the watchdog informed.

"Adopted measures of communicating nature will be in effect until foreign companies completely close out violations of Russian laws," the regulator added.

Enforcement measures were introduced earlier against Google and Twitch.