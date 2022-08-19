Rosoboronexport plans to sign contracts worth more than $14.5 billion — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) signed several export contracts, and also created a reserve for signing contract documents worth over $14.5 billion at the Army-2022 forum, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheev said as quoted by the company's press service.

"We held more than 70 negotiations, during which we discussed various issues of military-technical cooperation with representatives of 30 partner countries. We signed several export contracts, and also created a reserve for signing contract documents worth more than $14.5 billion," Mikheev said.

He also touched upon samples of Russian products, which caught the closest attention of foreign partners at the forum.

"The company held presentations of about 350 samples of Russian products to the delegations of partners who came to the forum. They showed particular interest in the fifth generation Su-57E fighter, the T-14 Armata tank, the Ka-52E combat helicopter, the Tor -E2 [air defense system], the Kornet-E anti-tank system, the K-17 infantry fighting vehicle on the Boomerang platform," he said.

During the business program of the Army-2022 forum, the Rosoboronexport received more than 70 delegations from 50 countries. More than 200 samples of products of Russian defense enterprises were presented at six sites of the company.

As part of the forum, Rosoboronexport signed programs for joint promotion of products and services to the foreign market with leading Russian enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as a cooperation agreement with VTB Bank.

The Army-2022 forum is underway from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center, the Kubinka air base and the Alabino military training grounds near Moscow.