Buyers start rejecting Ukrainian grain due to Kiev’s failure to honor commitments — expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Many countries have started rejecting Ukrainian grain recently because Kiev is unable to honor its commitments under contracts made earlier, founder of the Russian National Agricultural Agency Alexander Gavrilenko told TASS.

"Contracts have a strict peg to time and buyers in different countries reckoned on this grain," the expert said.

Ukraine said earlier they are ready to deliver five million tonnes of grain to the global market monthly. The country at the same time supplied such export volumes last year and it will be difficult to support them now, Gavrilenko said.

"The Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) rejected the purchase of several wheat lots amounting to 240,000 tonnes in late July," the expert said. "Buyers in other countries are also repudiating contracts gradually because Ukraine turned out to be unable to deliver goods on time," he added.

"Ukraine was always the competitor to Russia on the Black Sea market along with France and Romania; no particular questions arose earlier as regards quality. It was worse in one year and better in another one," Gavrilenko noted. "However, concerns are high at present that quality will go down dramatically," he said.