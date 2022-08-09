Gas price in Europe down below $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters first since end-July

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe decreased below $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters during Tuesday trading for the first time since the end of July, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

The price of gas futures for September delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $1,987 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 188.25 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total decrease in the gas price since the beginning of trading stands at 2.5%.