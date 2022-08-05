Chinese investors still interested in Russia — trade representative

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. Chinese investors remain interested in Russia, Russia’s trade representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky told reporters about this on Friday.

"There have been no loud comments about any new substantial investment projects in the last six months, but this does not indicate that the Chinese have lost interest," he said. "Certainly, for large projects, the mechanism is being restructured. However, as far as I know, no large project that was previously agreed upon has been cancelled," the trade representative continued.

"Moreover, we feel that interest remains, because there are inquiries from Chinese companies looking to invest, as well as requests for more thorough information on the requirements for investing in our priority growth sectors and special economic zones," Dakhnovsky said.

"As you understand, serious investment decisions are not made ‘on the fly’, it takes time," Dakhnovsky said. "We need to work harder, to explain to the Chinese side what conditions we have and what our advantages are," he stressed.