Hainan Expo 2022 opens its doors

HAIKOU /China/, July 25. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo was held on Monday at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou (Hainan province, South China) This was reported by a TASS correspondent.

"I declare the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo and the Global Consumer Forum open," Leung Chun-ying, former Chief Executive of Hong Kong and vice-chairperson of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC, China's highest deliberative body), said at the ceremony.

He stressed that this year's expo is in line with the trend of development and increasing openness, meeting the aspirations, and calling for open cooperation from people all over the world.

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The total exhibition area this year will amount to 100,000 square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. The remaining 20 thousand square meters will house Chinese companies from all regions of the country. As expected, the exhibition will be visited by more than 40 thousand businessmen.