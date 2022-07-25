Russian caterer sells country’s division of Bulldozer Group

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Restaurant owner Alexander Orlov sold the Russian division of his Bulldozer Group holding, the businessman told TASS on Monday.

"That’s right," Orlov said without giving details about the buyer, mentioning it was a trade secret.

The Russian division of the holding will now operate under the Alba Group brand with the same management. The buyers are "investors from the Middle East," Alba Group Chief Marketing Officer Anastasia Rakhmanova told TASS. "Orlov will focus on development of his overseas projects, including in the US and the UAE," she added.

Orlov is the President of the Bulldozer Group holding and the owner of the Tanuki and Yorsh restaurant chains.