Uniper does not rule out legal action against Gazprom due to force majeure — CEO

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Uniper views the force majeure on gas supplies announced by Gazprom as breach of contract and does not exclude legal action in this regard, CEO of the German holding Klaus-Dieter Maubach said at the press conference on Friday.

"Our long-term and earlier reliable partner and supplier Gazprom did not supply gas volumes contracted and paid by us since mid-June 2022. Gazprom announced force majeure last week, four weeks after the breach of supplies. From our point of view, this step breaches our contract made with Gazprom," the top manager said.

"Gazprom announced force majeure and this will probably lead to legal proceedings between Gazprom and us. And I regret that," Maubach added.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom sent a letter to Uniper, where the company substantiated the reduction of gas supplies over the Nord Stream gas pipeline by force majeure circumstances.