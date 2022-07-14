Putin signs law ratifying free trade zone protocol between EAEU and Iran

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the law on ratification of the protocol to the provisional agreement signed on May 17, 2018 and leading to establishment of the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran.

The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The protocol was approved in Tehran on March 14, 2022. The provisional agreement effective since October 2019 provides for preferential import conditions for a limited list of goods.