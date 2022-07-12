Cabinet controls fulfillment of obligations by foreign companies leaving Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The authorities strictly control fulfilment of obligations by foreign companies, which are leaving the Russian market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for working with those companies, which are leaving [the Russian market] - leaving it abruptly or gradually - of course, very strict monitoring is carried out to ensure that all obligations to employees are fulfilled in strict accordance with applicable laws," he said.

"The government keeps it under control very tightly, we can say that this work is well underway," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin official declined to comment on the reasons for the delay in working on a draft law on introduction of external management for companies owned by foreign investors that are leaving the Russian market.

"This is a question you should address to the State Duma, the bill was passed there and they are working on it," Peskov explained.