Russia almost restored oil production in June — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia almost restored oil production in June to February figures after the dip in March-April 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Our production recovered against the drop in March-April, and we almost reached the February level in June. We produced 10.2 mln barrels daily at that time, lowered [production] to about 9 mln barrels per day in March-April. Now, in June, we already have 9.9 [mln barrels daily] in average," Novak said.

Russia will be able to increase oil production to the level of its OPEC+ quota, the Deputy Prime Minister said. "I am confident we will support the recovery and quotas provided to Russia to ensure rebalancing of supply and demand during the summer season also," he added.