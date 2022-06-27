G7 to impose sanctions on grain exports from Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The G7 countries will impose sanctions against those involved in the export of grain from the territory of Ukraine, the White House announced in a note on further measures of the Joe Biden administration in relation to Russia.

"G7 Leaders will decide to impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights abuses - including war crimes, exercising illegitimate authority in Ukraine, and involved in Russia’s tactics to steal Ukrainian grain," the document says.

The announced measures were timed to coincide to the G7 summit which is under way in Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out earlier that Moscow was ready to provide an unhindered passage to ships carrying Ukrainian grain provided Kiev cleared its ports of mines, and also could ensure exports through ports controlled by Russia, namely Berdyansk and Mariupol. He said that Ukraine can also export grain by land, and the most logical route is via Belarus. But to ensure this the West should lift sanctions from Belarus. He also noted that problems on the global food market had begun back in February 2020. Putin dismissed statements that Russia was allegedly blocking grain in Ukrainian ports as mere bluffing.