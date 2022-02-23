US Department of Treasury sets deadline for deals with VEB, subsidiaries at March 24

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has set the deadline for completing all transactions with Russia’s VEB development corporation and 25 its subsidiaries in Russia and third countries at March 24, 2022, according to the license released on the website of the Department of the Treasury.

Concurrently, the US permits a number of deals with VEB and its subsidiaries for serving bonds issued before March 1, 2022 by the Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund, and the Russian Finance Ministry, according to a license published separately.

Russia’s development institution VEB and 25 its subsidiaries in Russia and third countries have been sanctioned by the US, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday. In particular, restrictions cover Professional Football Club CSKA (PFC CSKA), Bank BELVEB OJSC, a bank operating in Belarus, Prominvestbank (Ukraine), as well as VEB Asia Limited, a financial company located in Hong Kong.