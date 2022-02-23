US does not take unplugging Russia from SWIFT off the table, says high-ranked official

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. The US does not rule out the possibility of cutting Russia from the SWIFT international payments system, a high-ranked official told a briefing on the US’ new sanctions imposed against Moscow on Tuesday.

"SWIFT is not part of the first package of sanctions that we rolled out," he said. "But we are not taking SWIFT off the table, it will remain an option that we can deploy depending on how Russia makes its next move," he added.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). Subsequent agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and the Russian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the maintenance of peace on their territories.