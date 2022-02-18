Single gas market and taxes - main topics within integration with Russia — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Issues of taxes and customs, as well as the common gas market are the main topics for discussion within the framework of the integration of Belarus and Russia, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday at a press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Lukashenko noted that 4.5 months have passed since the signing of the decree of the Supreme Council of the Union State. "It approved the main provisions for implementing the agreement on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023," he stressed. The document also approved 28 union programs, and at the moment the countries have implemented them by around 30%.

"Special attention is now on the following areas: the tax sphere, customs cooperation, forming a single gas market," Lukashenko added.

In addition to the economic agenda, the parties also discussed international cooperation. In particular, Lukashenko stressed that Belarus and Russia will stand together in the hybrid war unleashed against them. "The fact that we - Russians and Belarusians - will withstand and get out of this hybrid war is already clear," he said.